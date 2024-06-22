Political scientist Perendzhiev: riots may begin in the EU when NATO troops enter Ukraine

The consequences of the entry of NATO troops into Ukraine could be very difficult for Europe. According to military political scientist Alexander Perendzhiev, which he voiced in a conversation with NEWS.rurebellions may begin within the EU due to the emergence of a military alliance in the conflict zone.

According to him, Russia will not launch a special military operation against European states; it will be a full-scale war.

“These are not targeted strikes, actions by limited contingents, they can be more serious. We have non-nuclear weapons, which are not inferior in power and strength to nuclear weapons. We just don’t use it. Europe was under the impression that they could easily deal with us, but they couldn’t do it with mercenaries and Ukraine itself. “We decided to climb ourselves,” Perendzhiev suggested.

The expert emphasized that NATO’s military mission is to ensure that the United States can once again benefit from the armed confrontation between Russia and Europe. In this case, he clarified, the Russian Federation will rely on weapons in order to save manpower.

The political scientist is not sure that NATO correctly assesses the capabilities of Russia, which “can cover their troops so much that not a trace of them will remain.” And until the Russian Federation takes this step, the alliance will not realize this, he added.

At the same time, Perendzhiev noted that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban understands the scale of the threat.

“European countries can get so carried away by the military conflict in Ukraine that they can get riots in their own countries. There have already been performances in France where cars were burned. It’s just that the scale could be stronger. Are they going to introduce a NATO mission during the Olympics? This is madness on Europe’s part,” summed up the military political scientist.

Earlier, Irish journalist Chey Bowes said that statements by Western leaders about peace through the militarization of Europe are hypocritical. He recalled that earlier conversations about the militarization of NATO were carried out in the context of what would save the EU from war.