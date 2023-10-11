Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

In Israel, Netanyahu and the opposition have agreed on an emergency government. It will speed up decisions in the war against Hamas.

Tel Aviv – As a result of the bloody fighting between Israel and the Hamas terrorists, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition politician Benny Gantz have agreed to form an emergency government. The decision is not only intended to send a signal of unity within the country, but may also serve to prepare for a ground offensive in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu agrees with opposition on emergency government

As ministers from the ruling party confirmed on Wednesday, Israel’s political forces, which are actually deeply hostile, have come together and agreed on an “emergency government and a war cabinet.” Together we want to face the challenges related to the attacks by Hamas.

Experts assume that a broad coalition is necessary to implement important political and military decisions for the country’s defense as quickly as possible. They estimate that the next big step in the war against Hamas could be a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. Theoretically, this could now be planned and approved more quickly with the help of the government.

Emergency government due to war in Israel: Netanyahu also forms a war cabinet with the opposition

One of the most important agreements in the new government is the war cabinet. This will be formed by three people: Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Joav Galant and opposition politician and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz from the National Union party.

Benjamin Netanyahu (M), Prime Minister of Israel, and Joaw Galant (3rd from left), Defense Minister of Israel, discuss a security assessment after the major Hamas attack on Israel. © Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO/dpa

Former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot and Likud Minister Ron Dermer are also said to be part of the cabinet, but only as assessors and without voting rights. Both men are known as Netanyahu’s far-right and ultra-religious coalition partners. According to reports, Gantz wants to appoint five ministers for the security cabinet.

Talks about an emergency government are said to have been going on since Saturday, shortly after the radical Islamic group Hamas attacked several Israeli cities. Since then, Israel has been talking about war. On the same day, Netanyahu contacted the two opposition politicians Jair Lapid and Benny Gantz and offered them entry into an emergency government. The cabinet had previously voted unanimously in favor of it. After numerous negotiations, Gantz officially joined the unity government. Opposition leader Jair Lapid, however, did not join in. However, a seat in the new cabinet will be kept free for him, according to the media.

Israel’s government under Netanyahu: Controversial judicial reform is also suspended

According to the statement, Netanyahu also agreed to put on hold the right-wing religious government’s controversial judicial reform, which had sparked months of mass protests. “During the war, no bills or motions sponsored by the government that have nothing to do with the war will be introduced,” it said.

For Israel, it is the first time since the founding of the state that a government has been further to the right than ever before. Experts were particularly concerned about the planned curtailment of the Court’s rights. Because the government is hardly confronted with control apparatus. “The Israeli government system has no counterweights or limits on power in the form of a second chamber, no presidential prerogatives, no comprehensive constitution and no federal structure,” the foundation wrote Science and politics in January. The Court is therefore the only institution in Israel that exercises an effective control function over Parliament. (nz)