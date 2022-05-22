Dhe corona pandemic has ruined business in some sectors. Others, however, have benefited from it, for example the beauty industry. According to the Association of German Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (VDÄPC), cosmetic surgeries were in greater demand in the second year of Corona than before the pandemic. According to statistics, doctors are recording an increase of around 15 percentage points: from 81,516 operations in the previous year to 93,853 operations in 2022.

A particularly large number of patients have been treated with botulinum toxin. It is commonly used to smooth wrinkles around the eyes and on the forehead. The VDÄPC has counted 27,018 such interventions in the current year. The desire for a wrinkle-free face seems to have increased since the beginning of the pandemic. The doctors cite two possible reasons for this: Since video conferences have become commonplace, people have long looked at themselves on the screen. Wearing masks, as was mandatory in Germany until recently, also draws more attention to the eye area.

Treatments with hyaluronic acid and fillers are also popular. They rank second and third in terms of treatments in the current year. Both are used to smooth out small wrinkles. Overall, the focus is on minimally invasive facial procedures. Women also often have their lips corrected, and the trend among men is to correct expression lines, for example on the forehead.

Overall, according to surgeons, there is a new body awareness in the crisis. In addition, cosmetic surgery seems particularly appropriate to many people during the pandemic: social life was largely suspended, especially during the lockdowns. Bruises, swellings, redness, which are common after most operations, can be concealed more easily if you don’t constantly meet people.





