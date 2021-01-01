Highlights: Deadlock persists even after 6 rounds of talks between farmers and government in Delhi

Two issues agreed on two issues related to stubble burning and electricity charges from farmers

Still raging on MSP and Agriculture bill between farmers and government, meeting again on 4th

The confusion between the government and the agitators has eased slightly as the farmers’ agitation continues in the midst of the fierce cold in Delhi. Even though the government has claimed the agreement on some issues to be half its success, in reality the impasse over the main demands of the movement still persists. Let us understand what the demand of the farmers has been agreed and what are the issues on which it is very difficult for the government to end the deadlock.

This is how it happened

The 6th round of talks was held on 30 December at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi between farmers and government representatives. Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Som Prakash and Piyush Goyal attended the meeting as representatives of the government. More than 40 farmer organizations also participated in the meeting. The special thing is that in this meeting, Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal also posted a picture of the food they brought, claiming to be in a positive environment with the farmers.

Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar ate food with farmers

Where was the agreement made

After five rounds of talks with farmers, on Monday, on December 30, he was called by the Secretary of Agriculture for the 6th round of talks. After this, on Tuesday, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal met Home Minister Amit Shah to determine the strategy. After full homework, all the leaders sat in Vigyan Bhavan on Wednesday.

In this meeting an agreement was reached with farmers on the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and laws related to burning stubble. The main thing in the issues on which some talk was made was that the government will remove the doubts of the farmers on the issue of the cost of electricity and the penalty action for burning stubble. However, the main reason for the protest was no concrete decision on the minimum support price.

What did the government say after the meeting

After meeting the farmers, the minister of the government, Narendra Singh Tomar, said, ‘We had a meeting with the leaders involved in the farmers’ movement at Vigyan Bhawan. In the meeting, out of the 4 topics which the leaders of the farmers union had put up for discussion, on 2 subjects, a mutual agreement has been reached between the government and the farmers’ organizations.

Talk again on 4 January

Tomar said, “There is an ordinance related to the environment, including the stubble and the farmers. He suspected that the farmer should not be in it. Negotiations between the two sides have been completed on this. Apart from this, there were some doubts of farmers about the proposed electricity act. The farmers felt that this would harm them. In this case, the middle path has also been found on this. The MSP has not been agreed yet, but when we sit together at 2 pm on January 4, it will also be discussed.

Farmers’ favor

Balakran Singh Brar, Chief of the All India Kisan Sabha Punjab, stated his views after the meeting, “The government has withdrawn the proposed electricity bill. In the case of Parali, the government had issued an ordinance, it has also been withdrawn. There will be talk on MSP and agricultural laws on the 4th. At the same time, Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said, ‘We are satisfied. Two demands have been accepted. In the next meeting we will talk to the government about MSP and 3 laws. We have postponed tomorrow’s tractor rally, but the agitation will continue.

How did the farmers sitting on the Delhi border welcome the new year in the severe cold? See in pictures

Where is the problem on MSP?

After talks with farmers, there is now a big crisis in the government in Delhi regarding agricultural laws and MSP. The farmers are adamant on the withdrawal of laws and also want a guarantee of MSP. On the law of these two, the government has made it clear that these bills will not be refunded. Although the government agrees to the amendment, the farmer is not ready for it. The second problem is of MSP.

From the burden on the treasury to the general opinion

The minimum support price, ie the MSP system that the farmers are demanding in the form of written guarantee, is a challenge for the government. The reason is that there are many aspects involved in this arrangement of MSP. The biggest expense in this is the economic burden that will be incurred on the treasury after the farmers are guaranteed. Apart from this, it is difficult for the government to build a bridge over an ocean between all the parties to build consensus on MSP.