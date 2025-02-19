02/19/2025



Updated at 12:29h.





Europe works in a rule that raises the disappearance of the role in the role of medicines. Although there is still no final text of the directive, a first document speaks that for five years the digital and paper prospect would live, but after that time the latter would disappear. Therefore, pharmacists, doctors, patients and consumers have joined to express their rejection and urge the authorities to maintain it.

“Replace it exclusively with the digital would generate barriers and put the health of millions of people, especially the elderly, polymedicated people and those with scarce digital literacy,” said Jesús Aguirre, president of the General Council of Pharmaceutical Colleges, in wheel press. There are, he said, “great concern” between professionals and patients, because they consider that 5 years is a “totally insufficient” term to overcome the digital gap that Spain currently has.

Thus, in the consensus document that in addition to the pharmacists support the collegiate medical organization, the organization of consumers and users (OCU), the platform of seniors and pensioners (PMP) and the patient organization platform (pop), claims The maintenance of this role in paper as legal obligation, the promotion of inclusive measures, the promotion of impact studies, the protection of vulnerable groups and the impulse of educational campaigns.

The paper prospect, professionals and patients coincide, is essential for the “safety” of people who take medications. «What we are looking for is the clinical security of patients. There is a digital gap and undoubtedly we are going to digital transformation, but we also have to give enough time for the most polymedicated ones, who are the elder President of the Collegiate Medical Organization.









Who would affect this measure the most would be the elderly, “who consume more medications and have more digital barriers because of age,” said José Manuel Freire, president of the Platform of Seniors and Pensioners. But also to chronic patients or people with difficulty of access to technologies. Among other things, the disappearance of the paper leaflet believe that it would derive in problems when identifying adverse effects of drugs and even more hospital admissions.

“The idea of ​​disappearing seems to us that leaves on special population groups on the sidelines,” Ana Sánchez, spokesman for the OCU, has lamented. In this sense, the consumer organization conducted a survey in 2022 from which it extracted that 78 percent of patients prefer the information of the drug on paper. There are 10 percent in addition to ensuring that it is the main information they consult when a doctor prescribes a medicine. But this percentage rises to 88 percent when drug consumption is on its own initiative.

(News in expansion)