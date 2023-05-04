With 264 people, the National Council for Economic and Social Development met for the 1st time with Lula in Brasília

The National Council for Economic and Social Development, known as Conselhão, met for the first time with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) this Thursday (May 4, 2023). Ten participants in the group, made up of 246 people, spoke, in addition to the Chief Executive.

The members of the Conselhão aimed their criticism at high interest rates, social inequality and the growth of poverty in the country. Lula endorsed the attacks on interest rates and quoted the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto. “It seems that no one can talk about interest, as if 1 man alone knew more than 215 million people”.

“Here is not a space for people to speak well of the government, nor a space for people to only make a diagnosis”, said the Chief Executive at the Itamaraty Palace. “Ahere is a space for you to help govern this country, for you to say how things are done”.

O president said that the “poorer people suffer the consequences of interest rates”. He stated that the poorest people do not complain about interest because “what matters is whether the installment fits in your pocket”, but he said that this does not mean that he agrees with the president of the Central Bank. It was applauded by those present.

The PT spoke quickly about a new funding program. He announced that he would discuss the proposal after he returned from his trip to the UK for the coronation of King Charles III. According to the representative, the program will have external financing for Brazilian businessmen.

Watch Lula’s arrival at the Salão Brasília, at the Itamaraty Palace (54s):

DIRECTORS’ SPEECH

Billionaire Rubens Ometto, chairman of the Board of Directors of Cosan, Compass, course It is root, was 1 of those invited to speak. He said that high interest rates asphyxiate Brazilian businessmen, asked for even more speed with environmental licensing and predictability in economic management. “It’s very difficult to play when you change the rules of the game in the middle of the game”. He also defended the new spending cap.

Each speaker had 3 minutes to present their ideas. Here is the list of those who spoke at Lula’s 1st meeting with the group:

Luiza Trajano, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Magazine Luiza

Marco Aurélio de Caravalho, Prerogatives group coordinator

Sueli Carneiro, philosopher and feminist anti-racism activist

Rubens Ometto, of the Board of Directors of Cosan

Juvândia Moreira, President of Contraf-CUT (National Confederation of Financial Workers of CUT)

Luiz Carlos Trabuco, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bradesco

Teresa Vendramini, President of the Federation of Rural Associations of Mercosur

Kleber Karipuna grassroots leadership of the Coordination of Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon (COIAB) and the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil

Robson Andrade, President of the National Confederation of Industry

Marcel Fukayama, co-founder of Sistema B Brasil, executive director of Sistema B Internacional and co-founder of Din4mo. He is part of the Supervisory Board of CENPEC (Reference Center in Integral Education)

“In my view, the main priority is to end poverty in Brazil. That should be the focus of all of us.” declared the president of the CNI (National Confederation of Industry).