Up to and including Tuesday night there were six consecutive “tropical” nights in Palma. In other words, the minimum temperature didn’t fall below 20C.

Miquel Gili of the Aemet met agency in the Balearics says that the Portopí weather station has so far registered eight tropical nights this month – the six consecutive ones plus two others. The average for June is ten.

The Capdepera weather station recorded eight consecutive tropical nights up to Tuesday. There have been nine in all this month, for which the average is 13. Gili suggests that the number of tropical nights this June is within the normal range. In July, he explains, more or less every night is tropical in coastal areas.

The minimum temperatures at the Palma Portopí and Capdepera lighthouse weather stations overnight on Tuesday were 24C. At the Banyalbufar and Llucmajor weather stations they were 23C. At several others the minimum was 22C.