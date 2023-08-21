The total domination signed by Red Bull

In the first half of this year there was inevitably talk of the absolute domination of Red Bullwhich from the beginning of this season to the summer break that has just begun has won no less than twelve consecutive victoriesto which is added the one obtained in the last test of last year in Abu Dhabi, for a total of Thirteen. No team has ever managed to achieve a similar record at a purely seasonal level, with the Milton Keynes house thus surpassing a record that lasted from 1988when the formidable McLaren MP4/4 by Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost monopolized that world almost entirely. Yet, in terms of historical results, it’s not just victories that underline the competitiveness of a team or a single competitor.

Podiums count too

Specifically, the potential of the car can also highlight the talent of a driver, and that is exactly what is happening with Max Verstappen not only in terms of successes, but also of consecutive podiums. In Red Bull’s aforementioned positive streak of thirteen victories, the Dutchman has not always finished on the top step of the podium, but has nonetheless regularly finished in the top three. Should the second half of this season confirm this impressive pace, at which point the reigning two-time world champion could reach or exceed other milestones, thus making Formula 1 history.

Verstappen today

At present, the 25-year-old is in fourth position overall in the special classification reserved for those who have conquered the highest number of podiums in a row, with precisely 13 useful results. In this way, the #1 of Red Bull was thus able to exceed 10, beating the previous record of Lewis Hamilton and the two different ones of Sebastian Vettel, who always with the Anglo-Austrian team managed to reach the Top 11 consecutive times -3.

Who better than him

The next target in the crosshairs is the result captured by Fernando Alonso: the Spaniard, in the golden age of his career in Renault, in fact obtained 15 consecutive podium placements, i.e. from the 2005 Turkish GP to the 2006 Canadian GP, ​​precisely in the two-year period in which the current Aston Martin driver won his two world titles. As a result, Verstappen is two podiums short of catching the Spaniard, but he will then be forced into another effort to match once again Lewis Hamiltonable to 16 GPs on the podium in a row from Monza 2014 to Silverstone 2015, in what were the first years of his dominance with Mercedes. However, even in the case of this result, for Verstappen the feat will not yet be fully achieved. The absolute recordin fact, belongs to Michael Schumacher: the German, after bringing Ferrari back to the top of the world in 2000, put together a series of 19 consecutive podiumsmore precisely from the 2001 US GP to the 2002 Japanese GPtouching the two stars with the start of the 2003 world championship, when he finished 4th in the first round in Australia.