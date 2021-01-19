I am, Peru has become one of the most watched programs in the national territory. For several years, established imitators that emerged from the contest have perfected their work and continue to perform in our country, but also abroad.

In this way, Roberto Pereda, Sebastián Landa and Harold Gamarra, Peruvian imitators of Julio Iglesias, José Feliciano and Emmanuel, became part of I am, Chile.

The three compatriots delighted the jury, made up of Antonio Vodanovic, Cristián Riquelme and Myriam Hernández, with their great performance, stage mastery and vocal quality. These members congratulated and praised the presentations of each of the artists in the television space of Chilevision.

Through their social networks, the Peruvian imitators have shared photos and videos of their participation in season 3 of I am, Chile.

The presence of national artists moved thousands of compatriots, including Raúl Gutiérrez (an imitator of Gilberto Santa Rosa), who dedicated an emotional message to them through his official Instagram account.

“The Peruvian Navy in I am, Chile has been doing a magnificent role in the format of imitation of the southern country. All the success in the world for maestro Roberto Pereda, the incomparable Sebastián Landa and capo Harold Gamarra. Let’s go with everything, Peru ”, were the artist’s words.

Imitator of Gilberto Santa Rosa from I am

It should be noted that, currently, Peru is developing I am, great battles, cycle of competitions in which imitators face each other to try to occupy a seat of consecrated persons.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.