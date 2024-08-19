Alaudinov stated that conscripts should fight in the Northern Military District, and not eat the state’s bread

An associate of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, Major General Apti Alaudinov, criticized the parents of Russian conscripts who support their children who refuse to travel to the Kursk region.

According to the commander of the special forces “Akhmat”, conscripts should be present in the border regions.

There is no need to make children out of eighteen-year-old male conscripts, to whom we must give a pacifier and send him to bed. (…) There is no need to prepare him for the fact that he should not be anywhere at all, should not take part in anything, and he should just come, eat the bread of the state for free (…) and then go home Apti AlaudinovCommander of the special forces “Akhmat”

Alaudinov noted that since “today the enemy has come to us, everyone in our country, from the youngest to the oldest, must stand in line.” He also noted that conscripts are full-fledged employees and can sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense to receive payments.

The military commander promised those conscripts who fall in battle that they would go to heaven. “And what could be better for a person than heaven on the path of the Almighty? Nothing!” says Kadyrov’s comrade.

Photo: Belkin Alexey / Globallookpress.com

Earlier, Putin ordered the withdrawal of conscripts due to attacks on the border area

In March, former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told about the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw conscripts due to attacks on the border.

“The Supreme Commander-in-Chief made a decision to withdraw troops staffed with conscripts from the state border to the second and third echelons and replace them with contract soldiers, volunteers and special forces fighters, which was carried out,” said journalist Pavel Zarubin, citing Shoigu’s words.

In June 2023, the Russian president recalled that conscripts were still not being sent to the special operation zone. “The Ministry of Defense does not plan to send them directly to the combat zone, the SVO zone. And there is no need for that,” spoke He.

Reports of conscripts being sent from the regions to Kursk Oblast have not been confirmed

Previously, fakes about conscripts being sent to the Kursk region from other Russian regions were refuted. In particular, the Telegram channel of the Verstka publication (included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice) published a post claiming that young people from the Leningrad region were allegedly being forced to sign contracts in order to be sent to the border region. However, the information was not confirmed.

The report about conscripts being sent from Vladimir Oblast was also not confirmed. It was claimed that almost three companies of soldiers were taken from training unit No. 30616-6 in the village of Pakino in Kovrovsky District and sent to Kursk Oblast.

In Russia, there is no need to use conscripts in combat missions, since there are enough professional contract soldiers. In July, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev toldthat since the beginning of 2024, about 190 thousand men have signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense. At the same time, on average, every day the number of the combined group of troops increases by a thousand people.