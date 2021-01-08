Conscription The Court of Appeal overturned the convictions of three total refusers

Total deniers had previously been acquitted because the differential freedom of Jehovah’s Witnesses was considered discriminatory.

Helsinki the Court of Appeal has overturned the prison sentences of three total refusers. They had once received acquittals from the district court on the grounds that the dissent of Jehovah’s Witnesses to refuse military service in force at the time of conscientious objection was considered discriminatory.

When the law favoring Jehovah’s Witnesses was repealed in 2019, total conscientious objectors had to renew their denials. Based on this, the Eastern Uusimaa District Court sentenced them to prison in January last year. The district court held that since the law no longer favors Jehovah’s Witnesses, sentencing total refusers to imprisonment is not discriminatory.

Total refusers appealed against the sentences to the Helsinki Court of Appeal and appealed against the “ne bis in idem” ban. It states that no one shall be punished for an offense for which he has already been acquitted or convicted.

The Court of Appeal held that the charges of the trio fell within the scope of that prohibition and that, therefore, previous acquittals precluded their examination.

‘The Court of Appeal considers that the charges against (the defendant) are based on essentially the same facts for the reasons set out above and therefore fall within the ne bis in idem prohibition. Therefore, the judgment of the district court (first and acquittal) is an obstacle to the investigation of the accusation of refusal of civil service, ”the Court of Appeal states.

Conscientious objectors’ association states in its press release that it is satisfied with the decision of the Court of Appeal. According to the covenant, since the repeal of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Exemption Act, several dozen total refusers have had to renew their denials and at least 19 have been sentenced to prison terms. The association believes that today’s interpretation of the Court of Appeal should be extended to all so-called second-round refusers.

The repeal of the Jehovah’s Witnesses Exemption Act came into effect in April 2019. The law has been in effect since 1987.

In February 2018, even before the Exemption Act was repealed, the Helsinki Court of Appeal dismissed the charge of refusing civilian service and ruled that sentencing was discriminatory treatment.

It was a man who said it considered discrimination that only Jehovah’s Witnesses had the opportunity to be completely released from service. In November 2018, the Supreme Court decided not to hear the case, and the judgment of the Court of Appeal took effect.