Conscription | People are changing in the barracks: Today, almost 8,000 conscripts are in the reserve

The barracks now have a few weeks off.

From the defense forces and a total of 7,737 conscripts will transfer from the Border Guard to the reserve today. 282 of them are women.

Travel challenges may arise for those who are repatriated, as public transport is blocked today, for example on the railways, due to a widespread strike.

Finnish barracks now have a few weeks to spare, until the arrival batch of conscripts 1/2024 starts their service on January 8. At that time, approximately 12,500 new recruits arrive for training, of which approximately 400 are women.