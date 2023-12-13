Thursday, December 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Conscription | People are changing in the barracks: Today, almost 8,000 conscripts are in the reserve

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 13, 2023
in World Europe
0
Conscription | People are changing in the barracks: Today, almost 8,000 conscripts are in the reserve

The barracks now have a few weeks off.

From the defense forces and a total of 7,737 conscripts will transfer from the Border Guard to the reserve today. 282 of them are women.

Travel challenges may arise for those who are repatriated, as public transport is blocked today, for example on the railways, due to a widespread strike.

Finnish barracks now have a few weeks to spare, until the arrival batch of conscripts 1/2024 starts their service on January 8. At that time, approximately 12,500 new recruits arrive for training, of which approximately 400 are women.

#Conscription #People #changing #barracks #Today #conscripts #reserve

See also  Weather | The wind was to remove the roof sheets in the hospital area of ​​Koskela
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
US Supreme Court agrees to rule on abortion pill mifepristone

US Supreme Court agrees to rule on abortion pill mifepristone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result