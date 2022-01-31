Conscription “No one cares about the welfare of conscripts”

One or two the matter rises above the others when asked of the Corona-era conscripts what is special about the military service of these special times. They are ham, kit and tent accommodation.

Ham means exceptionally long periods of inactivity, ie several weeks, when holidays are not allowed. The kit, on the other hand, also means long periods of outdoor feeding and tent accommodation means that many people have to live in the tent for long periods due to insulation measures, even when they are inside the garrison fences.

For the rest of the week, HS asked conscripts about their experiences of Korona-time service in an online survey and interviewed four conscripts of the Parolannummi Armored Brigade, who are arriving in January and last July, separately.

One of the answers is that the visit of the army is now very different in many respects. Conscripts who responded to the online survey were clearly more critical.

Traditionally, the older age groups who have served in the military assume that the military service of the younger ones is a mere joke compared to their harsh experiences, but this may not be the case for Corona-era conscripts.

They are or have already served in an army that is in many ways more difficult and stressful than the intimacy of normal times.

“I have the longest period of detention has been six and a half weeks. Deployment is taking place here, and the army is beginning to feel everyday. In a way, you have to get used to being free again, ”says the lieutenant Leevi Ovaskainen maintenance company.

He thinks the almost constant use of masks is the thing that hurts the most. The training is most often provided on a per se basis. and the rooms are kept separate. A mask is worn when one is close to someone other than one’s own “family,” or room.

Onni Ahola, a rookie in the maintenance company, and Leevi Ovaskainen, a sergeant.

Rookie Onni Ahola started on January 3rd and will be on holiday for the first time on Monday. It will take eight days. Long vacations are one of the specialties of the coronation.

“I knew how to prepare. We came on Monday and quarantined on Wednesday when we had one positive result. We were isolated in the room for a few days, ”says Ahola.

“But we were lucky, and then the training was allowed to continue even though we were in isolation.”

In all activities, the idea of ​​alternation prevails, and, for example, the military home can be entered from time to time. Likewise, the meal alternates between pack weeks and mug weeks. Muke means eating in the canteen. Together, these also mean that during their service, they may not be able to meet except their own group.

In Parolannnumm Vice-Sergeant of the current Helsinki Air Defense Regiment Saku Parttimaa describes succinctly how compartmentation has been handled in his barracks.

“We put the positives upstairs, the exposed ones downstairs and the healthy ones out in the tent,” Parttimaa says. He belonged to the healthy and thus to the kriha tent. It means a tent used in crisis management missions, which is like a five-star version of a semi-team tent. It has, among other things, oil heating.

“No one needs to keep a spark. He got used to the tent quickly, and it didn’t feel like he was practically in the woods. It’s almost as good as being inside. ”

Cannonman Nikita Tchernitski and Capt. Saku Parttimaa of the Helsinki Air Defense Regiment.

Cannonman of the same regiment Nikita Tchernitski has found that weeks of arrest have an effect.

“Normally the army would go from Monday to Friday and then on weekends, but now again we come to the barracks and we are in the same state for five weeks. It has a different atmosphere. You only have to adjust to it if someone has a bad day. It’s not always nice. ”

Conscripts the answers were clearly more critical in HS’s online survey, which was answered by garrisons from all over Finland. Many said that the motto is missing.

“Frankly shit. Some exposed huts got on vacation and some didn’t. Conscripts are kept in the dark about what’s going to happen, and you never know whether or not you can go on vacation tomorrow, for example. If you get a positive corona test, you will be on the floor of the sports hall for a week, where the lights are on 24/7, ”says a rookie from the Karelian Brigade who is currently suffering from coronary heart disease.

He did not want his name to be revealed, as did many others, for fear of its effects in his unit. Many found it clear that the constant cycle of quarantine and long vacations reduce the amount of training while lying in a punk is frustrating.

Perhaps the most troubling troops are precisely the unpredictability. A positive result observed in the living room may hinder the expected holiday of others as well. Many January entrants already have the ham mentioned at the beginning for four weeks.

“Especially just before the holidays, there is a lot of concern about being exposed to or getting coronary heart disease. If you get sick just before the holidays, you can practically blink to go to the holidays, ”says another anonymous rookie from the Armored Brigade.

Frustrated is also a rookie of the Karelian Brigade, which has been quarantined several times.

“When you get on holiday today, you will immediately find a positive corona test result from a smoker and the same rumba will start again. This same thing has been repeated for many weeks in the tube. You can’t be sure of anything. Homesickness is hard. I miss clean clothes, solid food and the opportunity to go to the bathroom whenever I want. ”

A rookie from Satakunta Airport says that the service has been extremely difficult mentally.

“I assumed my tenure would be a nice and fun phase in my youth, but with these prospects, I won’t remember my tenure with warmth. The concerns shared by the conscription about the conscription of conscripts have clearly passed. It seems that no one cares about the welfare of conscripts, ”he says.

“Long training days should be spent with too little food, and little free time should be spent sleeping on your own punk. After the morning awakenings, the only positive thing that comes to mind is the idea that once again there is one less suffering. ”