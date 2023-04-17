Conscription | Lauri Markkanen started the int calmly – that’s what it looked like during the equipment check

Basketball star Lauri Markkanen entered military service on Monday, surrounded by great attention.

Markkanen, 25, who is starting at the Defense Sports School, arrived at the Santahamina garrison in the morning.

In the squad check, Markkanen stands out with both his height and composure. Many of the rookies next to him seem nervous, while Markkanen stands calmly waiting for his turn.

Present there are about 30 rookies. Markkanen’s mouth curls into a smile as he glances at the group of ten journalists. For the most part, his gaze stays straight ahead.

“Pack, pack, pack”, is repeated time and time again, when the required items are found and the men get permission to transfer them to the equipment bag.

Markkanen stacks the next batch of items from his backpack really neatly on his sleeping pad for checking. There is plenty to do on the day of entry into service.

Director of the sports school, lieutenant colonel Ville Halonen says that suitable equipment was found for Markkane, who is over 210 centimeters tall. However, Markkanen himself was a little skeptical about the matter.

“You can tell by eye whether they fit or not, and the legs looked a little short. But can’t you get the right-sized stuff from there”, Markkanen assessed to the group of journalists after a suitable break in Santahamina.

One of the classics of the garrisons is the monks of the military home, or more familiarly, the “mess”. Although donuts are less often part of a top athlete’s regular diet, Markkanen believed he would test this legendary delicacy.

This is what Lauri Markkanen’s boots look like. Markkanen said his shoe number was 49.

From Markkas asked how Utah Jazz teammates reacted to the news of their leading player’s military service.

“They laughed a bit, it’s such an atypical thing for them. And I couldn’t really tell them either, because I didn’t know what to expect. I tried to calm them down a bit,” Markkanen said.

Markkanen said that there were no major surprises during the first hours.

“Pretty much like what I’ve heard from the stories. It’s really fun to be here, and you get to meet new people.”

In the army, it is customary to measure fitness with the traditional 12-minute running test, i.e. Cooper’s test. Markkanen says that he has never run the test in question, and has no expectations for the result.

The media attention Alokas Markkanen receives is exceptional but expected.

Markkanen’s equipment bag.

Lieutenant colonel According to Halonen, the starting point is to complete the service at once. However, due to his NBA obligations, Markkanen belongs to the rare group that completes in parts. There are usually no more than five of them per arrival batch.

The time of suspension has not been specified. The service continues in the next part from the same point where it ended.

The sports school’s service period in crew positions is 165 days. The service of Markkanen and other athletes is not only spent in barracks, camps and holidays, because sports assignments are also part of the service.

Therefore, it is difficult to estimate how many days Markkanen will spend in Santahamina in the end. The number of sports assignments is currently limited to 45 days, in previous years the service of athletes was often much lighter.

President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces Sauli Niinistö suggested Markkanen a fitness holiday for Independence Day, so that he could participate in the Independence Day reception. Of course, the Utah Jazz’s schedule may be an obstacle.

“Of course I appreciate it. Sauli and I have met at the EC home games, and such words always feel good. After all, it’s always an honor to represent the country, whether it’s on the basketball court or here doing military service.”

“We’ll see what happens in December.”

The news is updated.