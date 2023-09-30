A number of changes will occur in Russia from October 1. Among them are the beginning of the autumn conscription into the army, a significant increase in fines for draft evaders, as well as tightening of the rules for issuing mortgages, two-factor authentication at State Services and others. What laws will come into force and what will change in the country – in the material of Lenta.ru.

The autumn conscription will take place in all regions according to the old rules

The autumn conscription for military service in the Russian Armed Forces in 2023 will take place on the traditional dates – from October 1 to December 31. Conscripts will be recruited in all regions of Russia, including in new regions – in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

Fines for failure to appear at the military registration and enlistment office will increase tenfold

From October 1, the amount of fines for failure to appear at the military registration and enlistment office without a good reason will increase significantly in Russia. Until now, such an offense was punishable by penalties ranging from 500 to 3 thousand rubles. Now draft dodgers will have to pay from 10 to 30 thousand rubles, that is, the maximum punishment will increase tenfold.

Failure to provide assistance to military registration and enlistment offices will result in fines

From October 1, Russia will introduce administrative liability for late notification or failure to ensure the appearance of those subject to mobilization, as well as for refusal to assist in mobilization. For this, officials face a fine of 60-80 thousand rubles, and legal entities – in the amount of 400-500 thousand rubles.

The same amount will be fined for violation of obligations to supply equipment in accordance with the mobilization plan to assembly points and military units. The latter also applies only to officials and legal entities and does not apply to ordinary citizens, lawyer Ilya Vesnovsky explained to Lenta.ru.

Photo: Max Vetrov / RIA Novosti

Some Russians will increase pensions

Increase in pensions from October 1 first will affect military pensioners and people from similar categories – former employees of the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Federal Penitentiary Service, and the Russian Guard. The increase will be 10.5 percent. This is the largest indexation in recent years.

Civil servants’ salaries will be raised

Salaries for certain categories of civil servants will be indexed by 5.5 percent. At the same time, salaries for military positions and ranks for contract military personnel will be increased by 10.5 percent. The salaries of military personnel serving under conscription will also increase. Salaries of civil servants in the security bloc will also increase by 10.5 percent.

Two-factor authentication will become mandatory at State Services

From October 1 to enter the “State Services” portal will become mandatory two-factor authentication. In addition to entering your login and password, you will be asked for another confirmation, for example, a code from SMS.

Mortgage rules have been tightened

From October 1, Bank of Russia (Central Bank, Central Bank) raised premiums to risk ratios for mortgage loans. This measure is being introduced to limit the risks of borrowers and banks. It is designed to reduce the debt burden of borrowers, help avoid market overheating and stabilize prices.

Photo: Kirill Ponomarev / Lenta.ru

The Central Bank will begin the hunt for scammers

From October 1, the Central Bank will start declassify scammers in a new way. Previously, the Central Bank received only information about the final recipient of the stolen funds. Now banks will disclose information about suspicious transactions based on 50 criteria. Among other things, we are talking about more data on transfers without consent.

Life has been made easier for garage owners

Came into force in Russia on October 1 law about garage associations, which is designed to simplify the lives of their members. Now such concepts as “territory for garage purposes” and “garage complex” have been officially established, and a general legal approach to the creation of such associations, for example, cooperatives or partnerships, has also been formed.

Labeling of beer in glass containers and plastic packaging will become mandatory

From October 1 it will be mandatory labeling of beer and low-alcohol drinks in glass containers and polymer packaging. This measure is designed to control the path of products from the manufacturing plant to the point of sale in order to help reduce the share of counterfeit and counterfeit products.