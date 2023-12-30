DThe Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) is in favor of reintroducing compulsory military service for at least seven months. “From today’s perspective, the suspension was a mistake,” Söder told “Bild am Sonntag”. “The argument back then was that we no longer have a threat in Europe. That's different now. As the threat situation grows, reintroducing compulsory military service makes sense.”

This won't happen overnight, the CSU chairman continued. “We are talking about implementation over a period of five years at the earliest in order to adapt the necessary structures,” said Söder. “In order to ensure a reasonable basic training, it should last at least seven months.” Such a service would also strengthen “the bond between young people and the state and society,” said Söder.

“Constitutionally difficult to enforce”

A “general service obligation” could be an alternative, but would be “constitutionally difficult to enforce,” added the CSU chairman. Conscription applies to men and social service applies to everyone, said Söder – “although of course the Bundeswehr is open to women.”

In the meantime, Söder advocated a bonus for those who do voluntary military service. “The current offer is not attractive enough,” he said. “Everyone who voluntarily serves for a year should receive a bonus: for example, a reduction in the numerus clausus for studying, waiver of practical semesters or a shortening of the training period.”







Compulsory military service was suspended in July 2011 after 55 years by the then Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg (CSU). In practice, this amounted to an abolition of military and civilian service, as all structures for the mustering and training of larger numbers of soldiers were also abolished.