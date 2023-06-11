Conscription | A strong message from the head of the sports school – no relief for the army’s sports stars

Conscript service is based on the duty of national defense and there is no special freedom for athletes, says the director of the sports school, Ville Halonen.

Helsinki The Sports School of the Defense Forces in Santahamina and the Kainuu brigade for skiing are specialized in organizing conscript training for top athletes.

The goal is to train athletes as scouts for the wartime forces without disrupting the career development of young people who are at a critical stage.

However, almost all athletes are not satisfied with the development of their sports career during the service period.

Javelin 21-year-old world champion Janne Läspä criticize in winter the conditions and training opportunities at his place of employment in Santahamina.

Head coach of the cross country team Teemu Pasanen has stated that military service causes a break in development for many skiers and it can lead to completely wrong paths.

Or the service can go to the hospitalless, like a sports car For William Alatalo happened

Sports school director lieutenant colonel Ville Halonen is aware of the problems. He admits that the system is not ready yet.

Ville Halonen, director of the Sports School of the Defense Forces and junior coach of the Vantaa Ski Club.

“Sports coaching is largely based on cooperation with sports associations. We have good cooperation with most sports associations, but there is also room for improvement here. The common expertise and resources of sports should be utilized more effectively,” says Halonen.

Learning martial arts is a physical job, and there is not always enough rest. Therefore, combining the service with hard sports training has varying degrees of success. There are also bad experiences.

Halonen reminds us of the Sports School’s goal, according to which an athlete should continue to develop even during conscript time. However, he does not promise any relief to the athletes’ service program and workload

“Conscript service is based on the obligation to defend the country. It is an obligation, and there is no special freedom for athletes.”

So there will be no relief?

“Our standards dictate the educational requirements and you have to reach them. We try to organize the service in such a way that the balance is achieved as well as possible, but there are no shortcuts.”

Halonen hopes that the athletes would carefully strike a balance between the workload caused by service and training. In practice, this means reducing training when there is otherwise not enough rest.

Last In the past years, the Sports School has served high-level athletes. Playing in the NHL finals Anton Lundell did military service before going to Florida.

A basketball superstar is currently serving in Santahamina Lauri Markkanen and the St. Louis Blues Kasperi Kapanen, who did part of his service in the World Cup as a striker for the Lions. Markkanen’s service time also includes the World Cup.

According to Halonen, there are no magic tricks or marketing behind the raising of the Sports School’s profile. The legislation has also remained the same.

“It may be that someone has previously applied for a transfer, and now is the right moment to perform the service. It has either been necessary to come or it has been a good moment and opportunity to come.”

However, the cooperation with the Olympic Committee and sports federations has become closer.

“When an athlete systematically pays attention to military service, it is easiest to do it from below. We also want the best athletes to visit us.”

