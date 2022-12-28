Conscript service | The defense forces now especially want women to serve

As the conscript age groups decrease, the Finnish Defense Forces wants more women volunteers.

Women’s applying for voluntary conscript service will be earlier next year. The application period ends already in mid-January, whereas previously it only ended at the beginning of March.

The change makes it possible that in the future the women’s selection event can be held in the fall at the same time as the men’s invitations. According to the Defense Forces, the health checks can also be performed in the same rhythm as men.

The Defense Forces are planning to try joint convocation ceremonies for men and women in 2024.

This year 1,588 women applied for voluntary military service. The number of applicants was the second largest in history.

A record number of women applied for military service in 2021, when there were 1,675 applicants. The Defense Forces have trained more than 11,000 women since 1995.

The Defense Forces strives to increase women’s interest in conscript service. The background is the reduction of male age groups, which is being tried to be compensated by volunteer women.

Last fall, 540 invitation events were organized. There were 31,413 men of draft age, i.e. men born in 2004, of which 23,283 were assigned to military service. That is more than 74 percent of men in the age group. The number increased from last year by about one percent.

Next year reserve money paid to women will also be increased from the beginning. The amount of reserve money will increase from 0.50 euros to 1.50 euros per day.

According to the announcement of the Defense Forces, “the increase better meets the costs incurred by women performing voluntary military service for the acquisition of necessary personal equipment”.

Next year, women’s right to interrupt voluntary service will also be shortened from 45 days to 30 days. It prevents interruptions after the selection of education branches and the resulting transfers between basic units.

