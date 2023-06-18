The beauty sector is in luck. A new and interesting cosmetic proposal arrives in Spain to shake the foundations of the industry as we know it. This is Ulé, the new scientific botanical brand of the Shiseido group. The revolution begins in its production, being the first cosmetic brand to make use of vertical crops, used up to now in agriculture.

What is gained with vertical crops compared to traditional ones? It is allowed to maintain the power of plant assets, because they are totally free of pesticides as they do not have soil. In addition, as it is grown near the manufacturing site, all its freshness is maintained and it facilitates the total traceability of its components. On the other hand, 95% of the water used can be recycled as there is no contact with the ground, since there is no contamination. An agricultural and technological advance in terms of responsibility with the environment, efficiency and safety.

In these vertical crops Ulé works with a trio of ancestral and highly efficient plants that are the DNA of the brand: coleus, to protect, centella, to regenerate, and tulsi as an antioxidant. The process to be able to make the most of each plant and get the most out of it is to wait until they have reached maturity. After being harvested by hand, they are cold-ground using a proprietary maceration process, from root to leaf. This process allows each formula created for the products to be the purest, achieving more benefits with less amount of product, thus improving the natural resistance of the skin.

And it is that, thanks to vertical crops, it has been possible to reveal all the potential of nature and offer a greater molecular diversity in the products. In total, more than 139 nutritional molecules for the skin have been identified. Another plus is that you can work with exotic plants from anywhere in the world, by customizing the environment they need in the so-called eco-farms where the vertical crops are installed. , which are located on the outskirts of Paris. A closeness that allows minimizing transport and the carbon footprint in productions.

prioritize nature



A concern for the environment that is also reflected in the packaging, made with materials from Europe. The products are packaged in France, in fact, from their cultivation on the eco-farm to packaging, only 340 kilometers are covered. Although it seems like a lot, it is not when it comes to production. Additionally, the vast majority of stoppers are made from Sulapac, a bio-based material created from wood shavings and vegetable binders as a substitute for plastic.

These achievements are the result of three years of work thanks to an intrapreneurship plan promoted by two women from the Shiseido group, Lindsay Azpitarte, then responsible for all the Shiseido Group brands in the European region, together with Ainhara Viñarás, general director of the Prestige Division. of Shiseido in Spain. Both had -and still have- the objective of responding to the growing concern of consumers, who seek greater transparency in the beauty industry, prioritizing nature and powerful technology; that guarantee efficiency and safety.

Among these products, ‘Avoit it all’ stands out, a unique phyto-nutritive-revitalizing oil on the market that is edible and can be used both by adding a few drops to food or drinks, and by applying it to the face or even to the ends of the hair. The best proof that your cosmetics is safe and, what is just as important, conscious.