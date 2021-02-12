The deputy of the Socialist Parliamentary Group, Consa Martínez, has denounced that the general director of Housing has come to Caravaca to sell a plan in this matter for the Region of Murcia, which does not exist. «The actions of rehabilitation of three houses to use them for the rental of young people, at affordable prices, which the general director presented yesterday, are not framed within the framework of the Housing Plan of the Region of Murcia, simply because our Region lacks this plan”.

“Again, from the PSOE we are forced to go out to give complete information to Caravaqueños and deny the Popular Party,” said Consa Martínez.

In this sense, he explained that both this specific case of the rehabilitation of three homes for youth rental, as well as the aid for the rehabilitation of homes in the historic center of Caravaca, are actions that are part of programs included in the State Plan for Housing 2018/2021 of the Ministry of the Government of Spain.

He added that the agreement to achieve this action was signed in 2018 and the grant order for the project was published in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia on November 11, 2018, when the Caravaca City Council was governed by the Socialist Party.

In addition, the Socialist deputy has indicated that the financing of this project, whose promotion is private, amounts to 245,633 euros and corresponds, for the most part, to the Robles Chillida Foundation, with a contribution of 181,683 euros; to the Government of Spain, through its Ministry, with 45,679 euros; and to the Autonomous Community, which contributes the remaining 18,271 euros.

“In politics, the honest thing is to rigorously inform the public, avoiding telling lies. And that is what we demand of the General Director of Housing and the positions of the Government of López Miras when they come to Caravaca to attribute merits of projects and results that are neither theirs, nor are they the result of their work, ”he remarked.

Finally, Consa Martínez has stated that «neither the counselor nor the general director of Housing can cover with the promotion of these three houses of the Robles Chillida Foundation their lack of management and their lack of interest in making an ambitious public policy that gives real solutions to the housing problems that young people in the Region have ”.