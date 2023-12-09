Conquest & Alliances – 4X Empire Builder is a strategic game developed for mobile devices and launched in a rather conservative manner. This title is developed under the wing of 2K by a third studio, and has not yet been fully promoted, but only annexed to the large family Civilisationwith the new name it will be Civilization: Eras And Allies.



2K was certain that the name change to Civilization: Eras And Allies could have been suspicious not only for fans of Conquest & Alliancesbut also for those of the well-known strategic saga, therefore it was decided to release a official press release despite the still embryonic state of the game’s development.

As part of our ongoing efforts to explore and expand to new audiences, Civilization: Eras & Allies is rolling out softly in limited territories. Civilization: Eras & Allies is a new free-to-play 4X mobile social strategy game, featuring exciting new gameplay mechanics designed with mobile social strategy players in mind. As announced earlier this year, Firaxis Games is actively developing the next iteration of the legendary Civilization franchise. We are working with an external partner specializing in mobile social strategy games to develop Civilization: Eras & Allies.»

Despite the name change that 2K has decided to make, the old title remains visible on the Play Store at the time these statements were made. There remains an aura of mystery as to when this will be released to a wider audience of regions.