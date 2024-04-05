Home page politics

From: Natasha Berger

Press Split

Russian propagandist Solovyov calls on state television to destroy Kiev and blames Ukraine for the terrorist attack near Moscow. The trigger is Sahara dust over Kyiv.

Moscow – Shortly after the first reports of the terrorist attack with at least 144 deaths near Moscow on March 22nd, Russia's President found a supposed culprit in Ukraine. Even after the terrorist militia Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack several times. While high-ranking Kremlin officials contradict the presidentRussian television presenter Vladimir Solovyov is now using the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall as an excuse to attack Kiev and destroy the city.

Kiev “conquered by Satanists”: Propagandist Solovyov threatens to destroy Ukraine on TV

Solovyov is considered a leading mood-maker and propagandist for the Kremlin, especially since then Ukraine war. He repeatedly threatens in his weekly talk show on the state broadcaster Rossiya-1 the West and Russian opposition politicians. Now he is using a Sahara storm over Kiev as an opportunity to once again justify the war against Ukraine and even call for the destruction of the capital Kiev. He shows video footage showing dust from the Sahara spreading over large parts of the city. He says: “The plagues of Egypt have fallen on a city that was conquered by Satanists.”

Solovyov repeatedly describes Ukrainians as “Satanists” or “terrorists”. There is no legitimacy that “Kiev should remain in existence,” he continues to rage. He calls for the destruction of Ukraine with “red-hot iron, fire and sword.” Allies of Ukraine there are supporters of terrorism in the war that has been going on for two years. He does not mention that it was the Russian invasion in 2022, which is classified as violating international law, that started the war. The propaganda speech can be seen in English on the Russian Media Monitor YouTube channel. The independent project of investigative journalist Julia Davis regularly reports on Russian state propaganda in the media and on TV.

Russian presenter propagates on talk show and blames Ukraine for terrorist attack near Moscow

According to the propagandist, every person who was involved in the terrorist attack in Moscow should be “found and killed”. Even if Solovyov doesn't give Ukraine a direct one Involvement in the March 22 attack He uses this as an excuse to want to eliminate Ukraine and the country's government. The TV presenter also likes the successes of the Russian armed forces in the Ukraine war Putin described as a “special military operation” would be undermined by Ukrainian terrorist activities.

At the end of the approximately three-minute propaganda speech, complete with aggressive vocabulary, another participant in the talk show summarizes: The Ukraine war is not a fight between Russia and Ukraine – but a “battle of Satanism against Christianity.” Journalist and analyst Julia Davis wrote on Twitter about the translated video: “It was clear from the start that Moscow would not waste this opportunity to falsely blame Ukraine for an ISIS attack.”

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

Solovyov has been hosting his talk show “Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” for around ten years. In front of an audience of millions, he regularly prophesies not only the destruction of Kiev, but also, among other things Nuclear attacks against supporters of Ukrainelike Germany or France.