a decade ago, kids wanted to be Conor McGregor in Ireland. The fighter based in a southern suburb of Dublin achieved, through spectacular knockouts, build an enviable careerproving that, through hard work in the gym, conquering the top of the world was possible. Today, his image is experiencing an unprecedented decline in the land that flattered him for so long.

The Irish fighter was recently sentenced to pay around 250,000 euros for sexually assaulting a woman in Dublin, who was asking for 750,000 euros. Some actions that took place in 2018, but that have now been repaired through a civil court now. Although McGregor has denied the facts, acknowledging that there was sex with Nikita Hand, but that it was consensual, the court found that he was guilty and only an appeal can still reverse this sentencing situation.

The truth is that McGregor has a long history of scandals, from attacks, such as the one that occurred on an elderly man in a Dublin pub, to complaints from different women who claimed to have also been forced by the Irishman. On this occasion, The Notorious, as he is nicknamed in the world of fighting, has recognized his serious mistake. «People want to know about me, I needed time. I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to your attempts at communication. I shouldn’t have gone to that party. I should never have turned my back on the woman I love most in the world. “That’s all my fault,” he said after the sentencing.

But it was too late for Irish society, who is doubly condemning the former UFC champion. There are too many misdeeds committed. Thus, as reported by the ‘BBC’ and has been seen through social networks, numerous murals in tribute to the former Irish MMA star have been removed from some streets and certain gyms in this country. The fans no longer want to know anything about McGregor and the children prefer to be Ian Garry (the Irishman of the moment in the UFC). But not only that. The brands, those that made him rich, are turning their backs on him, breaking image contracts, because this time it can’t be passed anymore.









Even the Proper Twelve whiskey brand, which McGregor himself founded with another partner and who later sold his share, has removed him as the visible face of the business. Video games, stores, posters… Everything that has to do with the former champion is disintegrating, no one can anymore assume the cost of linking with someone who, despite the fact that in his day he was one of the most admired athletes in the world, today It does not even become ashes of what it once became. No one can take away from McGregor having changed the ‘game’ of mixed martial arts, having broken down walls and helped globalize the sport, but today the Irishman is a man canceled by his own fans.