In Miami, during a timeout in Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Nuggets, Irish wrestler Conor McGregor entered the court along with home team mascot Burnie, who had been wearing boxing gloves. The skit leads to unexpected consequences: McGregor knocks the victim out with a fist, hits him again on the ground and sprays him with a spray. The man had to go to the emergency room for tests, albeit without serious consequences