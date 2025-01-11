The arrival of the UFC, the largest mixed martial arts (MMA) league, to Spain is becoming complicated. The fact that Ilia Topuria is the company’s featherweight champion requires that his fights be structured within the company’s numbered or main events, which are influenced by television rights, being pay-per-view (PPV). in the United States and Australia. Furthermore, these events, which are usually 14 a year, They have some immovable locations for the UFC such as those of countries that pay a large amount of money to have them carried out on their territory.

This, together with the lack of available venues in our country to host a UFC event, such as the Movistar Arena (Madrid Sports Palace), which has all the dates scheduled for 2025, has pushed the American company to think that Spain would be ruled out for landing during the season that has just started. This same thing has been the result of debate on social networks, where different protagonists have given their opinion on the matter, highlighting one above the others, for having been expressed by one of the superstars of mixed martial arts: Conor McGregor.

The Irishman has taken advantage of a publication that talked about Spain moving away from the UFC’s plans to attack, again, Ilia Topuria and her ability to fill stadiums like the Santiago Bernabéu, one of the desires for which the club has been pushing the most. Hispanic-Georgian. Thus, McGregor has launched a dart assuring that El Matador would not have the capacity to move so many fans that would fill the stands of a football venue. «Ilia Topuria would not fill a stadium. There is no chance,” The Notorious recently wrote on social media.

The truth is that this course is faced with the hope that the Spanish Navy continues to grow and amass success for the national showcases within the MMA Olympus. First it will be Aleksandre Topuria who will debut the calendar at UFC 312 in Australia, in what will be his debut in the American organization. Then it will be the turn of Dani Bárez, who will face André Lima in Las Vegas on March 15. Already in April, it is estimated that Topuria will have to defend his belt against Alexander Volkanovski, while Joel Álvarez wants to wait until May to return to the most famous octagon in the world.