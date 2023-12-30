Former champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Conor McGregor promised on social networks to announce the next fight and opponent on New Year's Eve, the portal reported GBNews December 30th. The athlete has not fought since he lost to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

“I will announce the date of my fight and my opponent on New Year’s Eve. This is the greatest comeback in the history of sports,” quotes “Sport Express“McGregor's post on social networks.

In 2021, McGregor broke his left tibia at the end of the first round with Poirier. The fight was stopped, the athlete was hospitalized, and he underwent surgery.

In 2023, the fighter repeatedly stated that he was in good shape and ready to fight. He claimed that he was “supposed to return in April” of this year, and a fight against Michael Chandler was positioned as a possibility. But so far the Irishman’s sensational return to the octagon has not taken place.

According to GBNews, Chandler is confident that he is the one to fight the Irishman in the early months of 2024.

“I believe this fight will take place in the first quarter of next year. I haven't been given an exact date, but pretty much – be prepared. When 2024 comes, we will start working. And we’ll knock Conor out in two rounds,” he said recently.

In March 2022, UFC head Dana White said that McGregor would be allowed to train if the athlete's recovery from injury went well. On March 8, the Irishman announced that he had returned to training.

Then in March, McGregor named his desired opponent for the title fight in the Absolute Fighting Championship. He said he wants to fight American Kamaru Usman next.

On October 31, 2021, McGregor announced “the greatest comeback in the history of sports.” According to him, he strives to return to the ring with a vengeance. The fighter noted that the injury he received could not stop him.