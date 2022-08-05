Conor McGregor pauses and takes a turn in his career

the famous wrestler conor mcgregor is back in the news and this time for a transcendental decision that he has made in his career and that already arouses great expectations among his followers.

straight to the movies

The fighter announced that he will stop along the way because he has accepted an offer to enter the big screen.

Conor McGregor and his worked physical condition of his body.

The Irish, champion of the UFCbegan his film career with his participation in a remake of the film Road House.



“Wrestling icon Conor McGregor expands his storied film career to join Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the classic, Road House,” Amazon Prime Video confirmed in a statement.

The film, known in Latin America as El duro, tells the story of a nightclub security guard in New York who changes jobs and goes to work as security at a roadside bar.

“Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of a beloved classic ‘Road House.’ While wrestling remains his primary focus, this is the start of another successful adventure in the McGregor empire. He can’t wait to start filming,” Karen Kessler, a spokeswoman for McGregor, said in a statement.

Details of the role he will play as McGregor are not yet known. It is known that filming will start in September.

Conor McGregor, UFC fighter.

