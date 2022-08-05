Friday, August 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Conor McGregor pauses and takes a turn in his career

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2022
in Sports
0


close

conor mcgregor

conor mcgregor

conor mcgregor

The Irish fighter is once again world news.

the famous wrestler conor mcgregor is back in the news and this time for a transcendental decision that he has made in his career and that already arouses great expectations among his followers.

straight to the movies

The fighter announced that he will stop along the way because he has accepted an offer to enter the big screen.

The Irish, champion of the UFCbegan his film career with his participation in a remake of the film Road House.

“Wrestling icon Conor McGregor expands his storied film career to join Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the classic, Road House,” Amazon Prime Video confirmed in a statement.

The film, known in Latin America as El duro, tells the story of a nightclub security guard in New York who changes jobs and goes to work as security at a roadside bar.

“Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of a beloved classic ‘Road House.’ While wrestling remains his primary focus, this is the start of another successful adventure in the McGregor empire. He can’t wait to start filming,” Karen Kessler, a spokeswoman for McGregor, said in a statement.

Details of the role he will play as McGregor are not yet known. It is known that filming will start in September.

conor mcgregor

Conor McGregor, UFC fighter.

SPORTS

See also  Carrera Cup Italy | Imola: Bertonelli perfect in race 1!

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Conor #McGregor #pauses #takes #turn #career

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Innocent Arias, in Mazarrón

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.