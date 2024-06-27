As you know, Elusive Targets missions have specific time limits, but in this case Hitman: World of Assassination users will be able to try to seize the opportunity to eliminate The Disruptor for an entire month, from today to July 29th .

McGregor plays the role of The Disruptor in the game: a multi-millionaire, world-famous wrestler , which sparked a vicious feud with the CEO of a major technology company, thus finding himself a target on his back. Will we be able to take advantage of it?

IO Interactive announced with a trailer that Conor McGregor is the new Elusive Target in Hitman: World of Assassination . The collaboration between the former UFC champion and the Hitman series is a collaboration that comes as a surprise, but which will not fail to excite fans of the MMA legend.

An unprecedented collaboration

“The era of the Disruptor has arrived! I had a lot of fun creating the character and bringing him to life” to bring him into Hitman: World of Assassination, said Conor McGregor. “I can’t wait for players to try to defeat him: Agent 47 will face his most difficult battle!”

“We are thrilled to introduce Conor to Hitman: World of Assassination. Players will really enjoy this new mission that combines the best of the game with charisma and the energy of one of the most successful athletes in the world“said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive. “I’m excited to see our users immerse themselves in this new mission and enjoy what the team has created.”

The Disruptor mission will take us to visit again the Isle of Sgail in the middle of a secret meeting of the Ark Society, in which the match between the character played by Conor McGregor and Tim Quinn, CEO of Quantum Leap and combat sports enthusiast, will also take place.

Agent 47 was hired by Quinn’s associatesworried that this meeting might embarrass the director of their company.

We will be able to access the new Elusive Target for free or purchase The Disruptor DLC for €4.99 and obtain permanent availability of the assignment.