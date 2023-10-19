Jon Jones calls on Islam Makhachev to break records, not criticize UFC ratings

American champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Jon Jones responded to Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Islam Makhachev, who criticized the promotion’s ratings. The athlete spoke out on a social network X (former name of Twitter).

“Heavy is the head that wears the crown. I would like to encourage young fighters to break some of my records instead of talking. This will be cool,” Jones said. He noted that criticism of his achievements is natural for him.

Jones is the current UFC heavyweight champion. He heads rating of the best fighters of the promotion regardless of weight categories (P4P). During his career, the fighter won 27 victories and suffered one defeat. Another fight with his participation was declared invalid.

Makhachev is in third place in the ranking. The Russian currently holds the promotion’s lightweight championship belt, which he acquired after defeating Brazilian Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi in October 2022.

McGregor calls Makhachev stupid in response to criticism of UFC ratings

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor insulted Makhachev, commenting on the Russian’s words about compiling a P4P list. The fighter wrote about this on his online page X.

This guy is a dumbass. This is what happens when relatives sleep with each other and have a baby. Here is the result Conor McGregorIrish UFC fighter

McGregor is a former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion. In total, the Irishman has 28 fights, in which he won 22 victories and suffered 6 defeats. In October 2018, McGregor met with Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov and lost to him by painful hold.

Makhachev called the P4P rating nonsense

Makhachev expressed his attitude towards compiling promotion ratings on October 18 during a press conference before the UFC 294 tournament. His words are quoted by YouTube-TheMacLife channel.

Last time I beat number one when I was second and should have taken his place. I have no idea who makes these ratings Islam MakhachevUFC lightweight champion

The Russian emphasized that in the last few fights Jones did not meet with opponents included in the list of the best fighters of the promotion. In addition, Makhachev condemned the American for refusing to accept a fight with compatriot Chael Sonnen, who replaced Dan Henderson, in 2012. The change of opponent for Jones became known eight days before the fight.

McGregor has already written offensive comments about Makhachev

In August 2022, McGregor mocked Makhachev on his page on Twitter. The fighter published a picture showing a man’s leg with a nipple on his shin.

“When your parents are also cousins. These are the Makhachevs,” the Irishman signed the publication.

In March 2022, the Russian expressed confidence that McGregor would not reach the same level after a break in his career that began in July 2021.

It will be hard for him to even get down to lightweight because he drinks all day long. Many will be ready to disassemble it in this condition Islam MakhachevUFC lightweight champion

In October 2021, after Makhachev’s victory over New Zealander Dan Hooker, McGregor also insulted the Russian. “He is the son of his uncle’s cousin. Congratulations brother,” the Irishman wrote on Twitter.

McGregor has not competed in the UFC since the summer of 2021. Then, in the third fight against Dustin Poirier, he suffered a broken leg and lost by technical knockout. The Irishman is probably currently trying to provoke Makhachev for the sake of a possible fight in the future. Before the fight with Nurmagomedov in 2018, McGregor also insulted his opponent and his family.

Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight title against Australian Alexander Volkanovski. Their fight will headline UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.