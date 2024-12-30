Everything that involves Conor McGregor on a sporting level is unknown. Since postponing his return to competition in the UFC due to a toe injury when he was going to face Michael Chandler, the Irishman has been seen partying more than on the tatami training. There are many voices that suggest that he “will not fight again” in mixed martial arts, but others do trust the return of the fighter who has generated the most audience in the history of the UFC.

The reality is that McGregor, who already fought a multimillion-dollar fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. several years ago, has once again set his sights on boxing, where he would clearly obtain much greater income than in mixed martial arts. A complete bombshell for the place where the lawsuit would be held. «I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I accepted. Then I will look for my return to the octagon,” said the Irishman, who if everything continues as it goes he will face a more than well-known ‘youtuber’ and boxer.

In fact, one of Conor McGregor’s trainers has already spoken about this announcement, which has not yet been made official. «That’s an interesting fight, though… 10 3-minute rounds. Logan Paul will probably be bigger. I wonder at what weight. Maybe at 185 (pounds)… Logan could probably get to 180. Conor McGregor looks like he’s walking around ’85 or ’90… I think Conor would beat him,” he noted.

What is shocking here is the figure that has been preliminarily made public. Both Conor McGregor and Logan Paul would receive a bag that could be around 250 million dollarssomething unprecedented in the Irishman’s sporting career, who has generated a lot of money fighting, but even more so in his non-sporting businesses. Indian money would come into the equation to revolutionize combat sports.