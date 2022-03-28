Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has just been charged again with dangerous driving and faces a fine of up to 5,000 euros or six months in prison (or both), the Irish Independent newspaper reported last week.

It is noted that the Irish fighter was intercepted by the Police while driving his luxurious Bentley Continental GT on a Dublin bypass, when he was heading to the gym to train, as he prepares his return to the UFC at the end of the year.

McGregor was arrested and taken to a police station, while the police immobilized the vehicle, valued at more than 170,000 euros.

The fighter, who isn 2021 he became the highest paid athlete in the world, he was later released on bail and must appear before a court in the Irish capital next month.

The great star recently met with her mother, who celebrated her birthday. A photo of that intimate moment reflected, in the background, his admiration for two of the best soccer players in the world.

In the photo you can see the shirts of the Argentine and Brazilian teams, with the numbers ’10’ on the back and with the surnames of Maradona and Pelé.

It has been an image that has gone around the world and that points out the football fan that is the Irish fighter.

With this photo, Conor McGregor greeted his mother for her birthday, but pay attention to the two shirts that appear in the background… 🇦🇷🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/cNEyyQl55d — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) March 28, 2022

sports