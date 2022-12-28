No, this time not a fat Ferrari or a Brabus with 800 hp at Domeinen, but a dilapidated Audi A8 that we would avoid at all times. What fascinated us is that the nose of this Audi A8 was so high in the air. Anyone who ever tinkers with cars will probably be able to name the cause within one second, but then you would be wrong.

Normally when a car is with its nose in the air, it often means that the engine is missing. Admit it: that was your first thought too. Such a block with all accessories weighs quite a bit and if that weight is missing, the springs are compressed less. But no, the V8 engine in this Audi A8 is still present.

You can buy the Audi A8 at Domeinen

It is not known why the Audi A8 is so strange on its feet. In the event of a leak in the air suspension, it will sink to the asphalt with its bumper. It could be that the air suspension control module is broken – if it has air suspension at all. Questionable tuning seems strong to us, but you don’t know. You will bid at Domains have to do to find out. We do not recommend it.