Before the study Trigger If the team that currently forms it existed, it scored several successes working with Gainax. Hearing that name many think of Evangelion, but others also remember Tengen Toppa Gurren-Lagann.

This anime, which stands out for its well-accomplished action scenes and the messages it conveys, was one of his best creations. It also stands out for its charismatic characters, as is the case with Yoko littner.

Tengen Toppa Gurren-Lagann is still highly remembered

She appears as the first episode of the anime progresses, surprising Simon Y Kamina. Since then he has become an important part of the story and has developed a romantic relationship with the second of them.

He is a character of great value and with a very attractive design. She is also endowed with great fortitude and strength. After what happened at the end of the first story arc of the series, he followed next to Simon, giving your support.

As the story of Tengen Toppa Gurren-Lagann she disappears for a while, but returns to battle against the Anti-Spirals.

As history progressed, his design changed but he never put aside his rifle, which is his main weapon.

He is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable characters within the series and draws the attention of even those who are not fans. That despite the fact that this anime is already a few years old.

This Yoko Littner cosplay leaves no detail out

Despite the above, there are many fan arts Y cosplays based in Yoko. Like the one we bring you now, a contribution of Lorraine Cosplay (@ LorenaSarubbi1). As can be seen, he recreated his appearance well.

The long red hair arranged in a ponytail remains. The same can be said of the brief outfit she wears, which includes a top and tiny shorts. The latter also include his white belt with ornaments.

He could not miss his scarf, as well as the characteristic boots. And of course, the rifle with a telescopic sight that Yoko usually used in Tengen Toppa Gurren-Lagann. On average it is a good cosplay.

At present it is a mystery if there will be a new season of the anime. It seems that the property of this passed from the hands of Gainax to TriggerBut the way the story ended does not suggest that a continuation is possible.

