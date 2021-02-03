One word is not enough to describe it, but if you had to choose one, it would be multifaceted. And it is that Connie Isla (26), who started with singing and acting since she was little, today undertakes dozens of activities and all well. “I sing, I act and active”, as described in his Instagram, in the account with more than half a million followers.

She first started with cover posts showing her singing and playing her ukulele, and followed up with a series of songs written by herself. Now, in addition to promoting his work from the social network, he shares messages related to his new lifestyle, which he adopted a few years ago: veganism.

Since she can remember, Constanza Isla wanted to belong to the artistic world. Her maternal grandmother was a music teacher and her grandfather was a tenor, and although her parents are lawyers they always pushed her to fulfill her dreams. So when she was five she went to her first dance class and at 6 she started a musical comedy. From there it did not stop.

Connie Isla, 26, singer, actress and vegan activist.

When she was young and came home from school she played her Britney Spears, Cristina Aguilera and Madonna cassettes and CDs. Later, when he grew up, he began to incorporate music from the ’60s,’ 70s and ’80s. “If I have to choose an artist, I choose Freddie Mercury, I’m a fan. He is my idol. For me he is the best artist of all time “, assures the singer.

-You started doing covers and in 2019 you released your first album, what was it that prompted you to write?

-The reality is that I always wanted to release my songs, but in my head as a child-adolescent, achieving success was much simpler. When you go out into the world you realize that even having a million privileges, it is super difficult. And between realizing that and building a career in real time, I said “well, I’m starting to do covers.” And the truth is, Instagram and those interpretations opened a lot of doors for me. Thanks to the networks and globalization that we live, I also came across certain militancies that today are part of what my music is.

-From your Instagram you began to transmit a lot of ideas from another side. What was it that clicked you?

-While I was always interested in helping in many ways, the reality is that veganism also made me wake up and start to question a lot of things that go beyond animal ethics. When I became a vegan, I began to inquire and ask myself things that I later showed on Instagram.

By changing her lifestyle, Connie understood that “it wasn’t just a diet.” That inspired her to create a collection of clothes with ecological materials, for Wü Shoes, by Dani Flei, in 2018. It went so well that the following year Connie released Vrote, her own vegan apparel line.

Constanza Isla prepares for her show at the Palermo Hippodrome.

-What are the reactions of your followers?

-There is everything. There was a moment of break, in which in addition to starting to talk about all this, I started making my music and little by little I stopped doing covers. This could have been the formula for disaster, because it could have lost all the followers, but it turned out pretty well, people were hooked. I also think that this contemporaneity that we have to live is a good time to start talking about these things. The truth is that the followers stagnate, rise and fall, but in general they continued to increase. Y haters, or people who do not agree with my militancy, or directly with a form of activism, there will always be.

Connie always wanted to change the world, but she understood that in this effort she is exposed to criticism: “You realize that you are making noise, but you do not know if you are changing someone’s head,” he says.. He understood that the important thing was what he was going to communicate and how. “Not only to feel good that you are doing something, but also that this message is getting through.”

“I can go yelling at people that they are murderers, but that will not help. So you have to think about how I can tell that person that there are changes in habits that are not only more ethical with animals, but also for the environment, for their health and others “, he explains and adds:” In a moment I was more passionate and impulsive and received much more hate that now, that I communicate from a place, at least for me, much better than a year and a half ago. “

-How do you deal with comments that can make you feel bad?

-You have to learn to make a line, even if it is imaginary, not only for people who criticize you but for those who constantly ask you for help. You are also exposed to many people talking to you to tell you horrible things. From the girl who suffers gender violence from her boyfriend, to the person who lives in the south and tells you that they are cutting down a forest, and so on … A million messages with many things. It’s hard to see all of that and not be able to do much more than try to help. Because you can’t save the world either.

“At one point I was more passionate and impulsive and received much more hate than now,” says Connie.

-What do you think we should change as a society?

-If you had to choose a word, I would choose empathy, because for me it is a very good starting point. I think that when one is able to put himself in the shoes of the other is when an internal revolution begins that ends up being reflected externally. I don’t think it’s the solution to everything, but hey, if you ask me this question now, I’ll tell you yes, empathy.

Although the quarantine forced to relegate certain activities, for the actress it was different. Released his first book More light please in which he tells part of his history and the change related to veganism. He also participated in another that came out in Spain, edited with four more activists. As if this were not enough, he released several songs: Your song, Outbreak (with Miss Bolivia), Sex felt, Little path Y I am (with Bite, the Spanish artist).

On January 29, he released Mattress, the single that tells a true story with Nico, her boyfriend, yuA simple video clip with only his voice and the ukulele, which portrays everything that happened on a special night. Now, he prepares for the presentation he will make on February 25 at the Hipódromo de Palermo.

“I’m out of it, I can’t believe it,” she admits. “Last year I had a Niceto date, which was already on sale and was filling up, I also had a 25-date tour of Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Mexico and Spain. I had to cancel everything. It was a tremendous blow, but luckily there was everything else. So I’m excited. We’re putting together a great guest show. “

Due to the pandemic, there will be sanitary measures to protect the health of the public. Bubbles of two and four people, distance. In addition, the temperature will be taken before entering the premises.

Although I carry out several performances as an actress (she was in Allies, the Cris Morena series, Heidi Welcome home, by Nickelodeon, and during the quarantine he was the protagonist of Indoors,-a series for Flow) ahour, is focused on the world of music, although it does not rule out the possibility of acting later.

What is known is that Connie will be releasing her next album in the first half of this year. It would not be strange that she continues to surprise the public with many more news and all at the same time, as she knows how to do.

(Note: Lucia Falotiche)