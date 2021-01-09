They celebrate their love! Connie Chaparro She could not hide her emotion when she was married for 11 years to Sergio Galliani.

In her social networks, the actress dedicated an emotional greeting to her husband on his anniversary, where she expresses her happiness and gratitude for the family they have formed together.

“Today we have been married for 11 years, 13 since we decided to join our lives. I do not regret anything, rather I feel that I am too blessed”He wrote at the beginning of his post on Instagram.

“Thank you for all these wonderful years by your side, you have shown me to be a true man, always supporting me, always reinventing yourself, always giving the best for your family. I love you. I feel like this pandemic has brought us even closer together“Added the renowned actress.

Finally, he stressed that the love between them remains intact despite time, and always retains the illusion of staying together.

“Despite having so many years together, I always wait for you with enthusiasm and joy and I never get bored by your side. In this photo Nicola is on the way ”, he concluded.

Connie Chaparro Post Photo: Instagram Capture

As expected, all his followers sent him their best wishes.

“They look beautiful, congratulations”, “A lot of communication and constant love”, “They are the most beautiful”, “Congratulations, blessings”, read in the comments of the publication.

