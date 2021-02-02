Connie Chaparro dedicated a heartfelt farewell message to her father, the musician Eduardo ‘El Mono’ Chaparro, who died this Monday, February 1.

Through her social networks, the actress shared some sensitive words for her father, in which she expresses her great love for him.

“My soul is shattered with your departure… Thanks Dad. I love you always and forever. I promise you that I will keep my whole family together. Fly very high, dissolve your wings in infinity, give wings to your freedom ”, the artist wrote on her official Instagram account.

“Thank you, because you taught me to love, to be humble, to value all people equally and to have a lot of passion for what I love. I love you dad and I know that you loved me and you always let me know. That was more than enough for me. You are now free, run, enjoy … You deserve it. I love u Your daughter, “he concluded.

Connie Chaparro Post Photo: Instagram Capture

The Peruvian musician known as Eduardo ‘El Mono’ Chaparro was founder of the emblematic bar Sergeant Pepper. He dedicated more than 40 years of his life to the music scene and was considered a legend in the world of national rock.

However, in February 2004 he left the stage after suffering a stroke that affected his motor and vocal abilities.

