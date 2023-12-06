He told everything. Connie Chaparrodecided to comment on the rumors that her romance with Sergio Galliani had come to an end. A reporter from America Today He spoke with the actress to try to clarify the speculations on this topic and the actress did not remain silent. What did she say? Find out in the following note.

What did Connie Chaparro say about her alleged separation from Sergio Galliani?

Connie Chaparro contacted the program ‘America today’, in which she spoke for the first time about the rumors that her relationship with Sergio Galliani had come to an end. The actress seemed quite surprised by the question and she stated that all the speculations are false.

“Oh! They are crazy! I only put one phrase, I work in radio and somehow I always share phrases because I connect with my people and I motivate my people, so I put, ‘when someone loves you it shows and when they don’t love you, it shows twice as much ‘. I put it because my mother taught me that, at no time have I said that I am going to separate, the day I separate, they will not find out,” stated the interpreter.

Why is Connie Chaparro estranged from Sergio Galliani?

The actress stated that she is having a good time in her relationship with the remembered ‘Nachito’, despite the fact that at the moment they are apart because Galliani is carrying out a project in Santo Domingo.

“Tomorrow I am going to visit him because he is filming a movie in Santo Domingo, we are far away, but because of work, we miss each other a lot, strengthened, (we are) really well,”assured the interpreter.

Chaparro stated that her husband is in the Dominican Republic along with Franco Cabrera and Carlos Alcántara working for an important series for the Star + platform. ““We miss each other a lot and that’s good because it means we’re fine.”Connie added.

