Arne Schäufele is desperate. He, his brother Joel and two friends spent almost six years building up the Weiterstadt-based company Connfair. Six years in which the young entrepreneurs invested private capital and, when the first sales came in, only paid themselves as much money as they needed to live on, as the founder says. Now Connfair GmbH is facing insolvency, and Arne Schäufele cannot understand that.