Taken down by hackers on Friday (10), the system that shows and issues proof of vaccination against Covid-19 – ConnectSUS – remains down, but there is an expectation that it will be re-established this Tuesday (14).

The forecast was made by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. In an interview with TV Globo this Sunday night (12), Queiroga commented that the portfolio’s expectation is for the system to be normalized until tomorrow.

During Sunday, the Ministry issued a note saying that the process of recovering the records of vaccinated Brazilians was completed, without any loss of information. Despite this, the folder did not inform what would be the date for re-establishing the systems and even pointed out that this could only happen next week.

Now, Queiroga hopes that the hackers who invaded Health’s systems will be identified and held responsible for the attack. In addition, the folder works to reinforce the servers’ security system.

“We already know that there was no data loss. We are working to make this system more secure each time. There is no total security, because these people all the time find a way to bypass the security systems”, said the minister.

Stand-by vaccine passport

The adoption of a vaccination passport for all people entering Brazil through airports would be taken on Saturday (11), but with the fall of ConnectSUS, the decision was postponed to December 18th. Also on Saturday, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso, determined the immediate adoption of entry protocols for these people to prevent a new dissemination of Covid-19 in the country.

The expectation is that the Jair Bolsonaro government will indicate in the next few hours what it will do to adapt these protocols while ConnectSUS is not re-established.

