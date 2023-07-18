In its search for new markets in a complex international context due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and in an attempt to counteract the weight that China is taking on in the region, the European Union has launched a powerful investment agenda for Latin America and the Caribbean , by which European countries have committed to invest 45,000 million euros (50,500 million dollars) until 2027 in financing plans for the region through the Global Gateway initiative.

The initiative, presented by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, this Monday in the framework of the summit between the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), is accompanied by a menu of projects by country, more than 100 in total, for companies and organizations interested in investing in the region. From a loan for the long-awaited start-up of the Bogotá metro, an initiative to bring digital connectivity to 85% of Colombian territory by 2026 or another to implement electric buses in Costa Rica, alliances to invest in projects that add value to key minerals such as lithium, the expansion of the telecommunications sector in the Brazilian Amazon or the production of vaccines in Mexico.

The Global Gateway or Global Agreement, designed with the advice of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and CAF-development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, is a tool with four pillars: a just energy transition, an inclusive digital transformation, the human development, health and vaccines. “We have designed a high-quality investment agenda together for the benefit of both regions,” said Von der Leyen. “It is not just about how much we spend but how we invest. “Global Gateway is accompanied by the highest environmental and social standards and with transparency. It’s the European way of doing business.”

This is the list of selected projects country by country:

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.