The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation has completed, in accordance with the highest standards of safety and quality, the process of connecting the fourth station of the Barakah peaceful nuclear energy plants to the electricity grid of the United Arab Emirates through its operating arm, Nawah Energy Company. This means producing the first megawatt of clean electricity from the reactor of the fourth station and feeding it to the network. This is a major step that contributes to the transition to clean energy sources in the country and reaching climate neutrality by 2050.

The fourth station will add 1,400 megawatts of clean electricity to the UAE’s network, as part of the country’s efforts aimed at enhancing network stability and ensuring energy security by providing electricity free of carbon emissions without interruption.

The work teams at Nawah worked with the Abu Dhabi Transmission and Control Company (TRANSCO), a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), which extended overhead lines to connect the Barakah nuclear power plants to the Abu Dhabi grid, ensuring that the energy produced by the Barakah plants reaches consumers throughout the world. UAE.

Connecting the fourth station to the network will enhance the role of Barakah stations in achieving the goals of the state’s strategic initiative for climate neutrality 2050, contribute significantly to the development of a diverse portfolio of clean energy sources in the country, and consolidate the country’s leadership position in the nuclear energy sector and reduce the carbon footprint.

The operational readiness of the four plants at Barakah confirms the UAE’s commitment to diversifying its energy sources and ensuring the reliability and sustainability of its energy sector over the next six decades.

His Excellency Mohammed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, said: “Another important achievement has been achieved at the Barakah plants, and it is a testimony to the pioneering role of the United Arab Emirates in developing multiple nuclear power plants with large production capacity.”

Al Hammadi added: “Connecting the fourth station in Barakah to the UAE electricity network brings us closer to commercial operation of all four stations, and reaching the production of 40 terawatt-hours of clean base load electricity annually, to support the development of an economy free of carbon emissions in the country, which provides competitive advantages.” “For many local companies, in addition to reducing the carbon footprint of industries where this is difficult, and developing a role model for the entire nuclear energy sector.”

The fourth plant is now only a few months away from starting commercial operation, and after being connected to the grid, the plant will undergo a process of gradually raising the power levels in the reactor, known as “step-up power testing,” during which the process is continuously monitored and tested until the maximum electricity production is reached. , while adhering to all local regulatory requirements and the highest global standards of safety, quality and security.

Each Barakah station was connected to the network more efficiently than the previous station, as the knowledge and experiences gained were applied to each subsequent station. The third station was operated four months faster than the schedule for the second station, and five months faster than the schedule for the first station, which indicates the validity of Build multiple stations within a phased schedule.

Thanks to the success achieved by the Barakah plants, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation is launching pioneering initiatives aimed at developing a clean energy future. By focusing on developing nuclear technologies, which include large and miniature reactors through the “Advanced Program for Nuclear Energy Technologies,” the Foundation seeks to enhance the distinguished position of the UAE in the field of climate action and the transition to clean energy sources. This strategic direction of the Corporation supports the UAE’s contributions to global efforts to reduce the carbon footprint, as well as harnessing the potential of advanced nuclear technologies to meet the world’s growing energy needs in a sustainable manner.