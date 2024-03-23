The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation has completed, in accordance with the highest standards of safety and quality, the process of connecting the fourth station of the Barakah peaceful nuclear energy plants to the electricity grid of the United Arab Emirates through its operating arm, Nawah Energy Company. This means producing the first megawatt of clean electricity from the reactor of the fourth station and feeding it to the network. This is a major step that contributes to the transition to clean energy sources in the country and reaching climate neutrality by 2050.

The fourth station will add 1,400 megawatts of clean electricity to the UAE’s network, as part of the country’s efforts aimed at enhancing network stability and ensuring energy security by providing electricity free of carbon emissions without interruption.

The work teams at Nawah worked with the Abu Dhabi Transmission and Control Company (TRANSCO), a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), which extended overhead lines to connect the Barakah nuclear power plants to the Abu Dhabi grid, ensuring that the energy produced by the Barakah plants reaches consumers throughout the world. UAE.

Connecting the fourth station to the network will enhance the role of Barakah stations in achieving the goals of the state’s strategic initiative for climate neutrality 2050, contribute significantly to the development of a diverse portfolio of clean energy sources in the country, and consolidate the country’s leadership position in the nuclear energy sector and reduce the carbon footprint. The operational readiness of the four plants at Barakah confirms the UAE’s commitment to diversifying its energy sources and ensuring the reliability and sustainability of its energy sector over the next six decades.