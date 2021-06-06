Youssef Al Arabi (Abu Dhabi) Contact Fujairah Ports Implementation of the expansion program with a long-term investment of one billion dirhams to support future demand, and the plan to connect Fujairah Ports with the Etihad Rail network by 2023 is proceeding, according to the planned implementation schedule, according to officials at Fujairah Ports and Abu Dhabi Ports.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Head of Ports Sector – Abu Dhabi Ports, stressed during the press conference that the announcement of the expansion of Fujairah Ports confirms the position of this facility as one of the most important national assets that contribute to enhancing the economic, commercial and logistical capabilities of the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East.

He added: As the only multi-purpose marine facility located on the eastern coast of the UAE, Fujairah Ports is consolidating the emirate’s position as a major hub that contributes to facilitating trade between the GCC region, the Indian subcontinent, the Red Sea and East Africa.

Abdulaziz Mubarak Al Balushi, CEO of Fujairah Ports, said that the announcement of the expansion of Fujairah Ports is an important development that is the culmination of three years of unremitting efforts aimed at benefiting from the huge potential of Fujairah Port and consolidating its position as a global and vital center for trade and logistics.

Al Balushi said that while we continue to implement the expansion program with a long-term investment of one billion dirhams, we are certain that it will support future growth and promote the development of a number of emerging industries, by building strategic partnerships and providing more updates supported by innovative infrastructure and the best digital solutions. .

He added, “Over the past few years, we have continued to invest in a number of development projects that aim to increase the handling capabilities of Fujairah Ports and enhance their ability to handle specific types of cargo as well. These investments have contributed to increasing the handling capacity of general cargo by more than one million tons.”

He said, “The main objective of this step is to enhance the food security of the United Arab Emirates, and to enter the logistics sector for livestock shipments, and in terms of work on land, facilities have been developed aimed at facilitating the operations of goods throughout the terminal.”

He added: We succeeded in enhancing the handling capabilities by adding two quay cranes and gantry cranes, which contributed to speeding up the times needed to complete operations and improving safety levels.

Al Balushi said: “Despite the negative consequences of the (Covid-19) pandemic on the global tourism marine travel sector, we continued to work closely with the Fujairah government to develop its capabilities and facilitate the arrival of cruise ships, in addition to consolidating the emirate’s position as a leading tourist destination.”