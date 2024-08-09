Physical borders disappear when there is intention, imagination and technology, and anyone who wants to see it can visit La Rodadora, an interactive space where a new exhibition will connect its visitors with those of the La Nube museum in El Paso.

The name of this attraction is ‘Connected Sky’, and it was installed in the lobby just yesterday when the museum celebrated its 11th anniversary. After some tests, the potential of the exhibition will be at its maximum tomorrow, Saturday, when the El Paso museum opens.

“This exhibition offers the public a real-time visual transmission that connects these two border cities through interaction and allows us to understand that we all live under the same sky and we do not need words to communicate and respect each other,” said Monica Felix, director of Rodadora.

Thus, through a screen measuring 8.5 metres wide by 2 metres high, the two museums located in different countries will share digital space.

The innovative exhibition, which arrived at La Rodadora thanks to the collaboration with Flō Networks, projects a bidirectional 4K screen in real time, allowing visitors to both museums to feel like they are in the same space.

“Those who are here can interact with visitors who are in the other museum by forming clouds, playing volleyball, creating constellations, and they can also see rainbows, paper airplanes, kites, etc.,” said Jonathan Aragón, marketing manager.

“It is an exhibition designed to connect Ciudad Juárez and El Paso, because the objective of La Rodadora is not only to generate roots in the city, but in the entire region,” he added.

‘Cielo conectado’ joins the rest of the exhibitions with which La Rodadora seeks to improve educational experiences, supported by a museography that combines science, art, technology and culture.

Regarding the opening of La Nube in the neighboring city, Aragón stressed that they will work together.

“We are not really competitors, we are allies. Both museums are interactive and we are pleased that there is more science, more learning and more culture,” he concluded.