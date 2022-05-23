The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced today the operation of a new bus line called DS1, to connect the areas of Dubai South with the rest of the emirate via public transport means. other.

A few days ago, the authority had started operating the F38 line, which is a metro feeder line that links the Jumeirah Real Estate metro station with Dubai Sports City, passing through Dubai Production City and Me’aisem City Centre.

The authority also made modifications to a number of lines, including extending the lanes of Lines 50 and N30 to reach the International City Bus Station, improving the pick-up time in merging lines (D03) and (D03A) to become Line (D03) only, and extending the path of Line 367 through the School of Scientific Research .

It is noteworthy that the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced at the beginning of this year the development of 10 public bus routes in the emirate, based on the analysis of big data received through feedback from the public through their suggestions, ideas and observations on the authority’s smart application (RTA Dubai).

At the time, the authority stated that it had received about 7,319 interactions and 6,678 suggestions through the smart application for new bus routes, and that the number of participants reached 413 votes, including 265 votes for the Al Qusais bus line – Al Maktoum International Airport.



