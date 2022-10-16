Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has completed the project to connect the natural gas network to 151 houses of the Sharjah Housing Program in Kalba city, in record time, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide the best services for residential projects in the regions all.

The Director of the Natural Gas Office in the Eastern Region, Eng. Khaled Al Hosani, explained that the extension of the natural gas network for housing affiliated with the Sharjah Housing Program in the cities of Kalba and Khor Fakkan, is carried out according to the best security and safety specifications, and the extensions of the natural gas network have been implemented with a length of six kilometers, to reach all the homes that were built. It was built within the 151 housing unit project, and it became possible to immediately benefit from the service, as the internal network of the housing units is ready for operation.

He pointed out that the natural gas network in Kalba city is currently more than 132 kilometers long, and expansion works are continuing to include all residential areas and various projects, and the number of subscribers to the service has reached more than 725 users.

He called on the residents of Kalba and Khor Fakkan to take advantage of this service, due to its availability, sustainability around the clock, security and safety, and the emergency services provided by the technical teams in the authority around the clock, seven days a week, and the use of natural gas is environmentally friendly.