“Connecticut Street” wins the Luxor Festival of African Cinema

(Connecticut Street) by Moroccan director Ismail Al-Iraqi won the award for best feature film at the Luxor Festival of African Cinema, which closed its tenth session on Wednesday evening.

The film is 120 minutes long, and it is a joint French, Moroccan, Belgian production, and starring Khansa Batma, Ahmed Hammoud, Said Bey, Mourad El Zawy and Fatima Atef.

The events revolve around a relationship between a former rock musician and a girl with a golden voice in Casablanca, as he tries to quit heroin abuse while she seeks to escape from street life, and both of them find nothing but music as a refuge.

The festival’s feature film jury awarded its special prize for the movie (Air Conditioner) from Angola, and also praised the performance of Egyptian actor Khaled El Sawy in the movie (For Rent).

The feature film competition included eight films, and the jury consisted of Egyptian director Amir Ramses, Tunisian director Linda Belkhireya and Nigerian filmmaker Michael Barish.

The festival this year raised the slogan (Ten Years of Imagination), and the session bore the name of the late Egyptian actress Madiha Yousry.

In the short films competition, the prize was won by the film (Goodbye) from Ghana, and the jury awarded its own prize to the film (Green Ink) from Morocco, and the committee also praised the Sudanese film (This is my dance, so listen).

In the documentary competition, the award was won by the film (Varietra) from Madagascar, while the jury awarded its own prize to the film (With the Tide towards Kinshasa) from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The jury of the International Federation of Critics “Febrese” presented its award for the film (This is not a funeral … it is a resurrection) from Lesotho, which was shown at the opening, while the Foundation for Independent Young Artists, which organizes the festival, awarded its prize for the Egyptian film (for rent) directed by Islam Bilal.