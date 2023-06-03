They wanted to ban the word “latinx” and now they promote the use of ‘latine’, that has been decided by a group of legislators from the state of Connecticut, United States. They propose that any government document use the term “Latin” when talking about the Latino community.

The project, called House Bill 6909, is a few steps away from being reality. It must pass the Senate before June 7 to be sanctioned by the Governor of Connecticut.

According to CNN, some legislators they are pressing for the project to be approved and become law in the state of Connecticut, they want the word “latine” to be used as neutral term and be inclusive.

See also The Arab coalition pledges a military operation against Houthi marches launched from Al-Jawf, Yemen

Gerald Reyes, representative of the Democratic party, is one of the main promoters of this bill in Connecticut. At the beginning of the year, he presented another project to eliminate and prohibit the use of the word “latinx”, pointing out that it was an offensive expression.

“The language is complicated and always evolving, but the Spanish language does not have many words with the letter X. It can be difficult for native speakers to pronounce Latinx in a way that feel comfortable (…) Some members of the LGBTQIA+ community prefer the term ‘Latine’ due to its inclusion with Spanish-speakers,” Reyes said in a statement.

Specifically, if endorsed, the terms “latine”, “latino” and “latina” are authorized to have been written in official communications and state documents.

In the state of arkansas a similar project was presented a few months ago; The governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave the ‘green light’ and signed an executive order to ban the use of the word ‘latinx’ on state and official documents.

