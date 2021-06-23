Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont on Tuesday (June 22, 2021) passed the law that allows the recreational use of marijuana in the US state, the 18th to pass a similar measure and the 5th only in 2021.

People over 21 will be able to possess up to approximately 40 grams of marijuana per person and 140 grams at home or in the car starting July 1st. In addition to legalization, commercialization, which should start in 2022, and cultivation for personal use, as of 2023, were released.

The measure also establishes the exclusion of criminal records of those convicted of marijuana possession from January 2000 to September 2015. The objective is to repair disproportionate and unfavorable convictions for black and brown people.

“The war on cannabis, which was, at its heart, a war against black and brown communities, not only caused injustices and increased inequalities in our state, it also did little for our safety or public health.”, affirmed Lamont.

Another advantage of the law is the economic return. Estimates of the University of Connecticut show that the sale of marijuana can result in profits of $784 million to $952 million in up to 5 years. “We’re not just effectively modernizing our laws and addressing inequality, we’re keeping Connecticut economically competitive with our neighboring states”, said the governor.

