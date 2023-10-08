Sunday, October 8, 2023, 1:00 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Why do more and more people decide to age in a residence? Among the main reasons are the opinions that “there is an absence of a collective voice that represents older people” and that “influence in society has been lost” and with it the prominence it deserves. Faced with this, the philosophy of the Ballesol residence advocates that “the resident is the protagonist of his own aging.”

In Ballesol Altorreal, in Molina de Segura, they say that they are always celebrating because Seniors’ Day is daily: “We know that we are in a place where expectations of physical, mental and social well-being can be met.” As Andrés, Pilar, María have done… recovering the joy of making new friends, participating in excursions or social, intergenerational activities and holding daily workshops. This residence is, without a doubt, the example of how to give life to the years and not the other way around.

What can I do in the residence?



Ballesol Altorreal is always committed to transforming the way of caring, adapting its spaces to the desires and habits of its residents, giving meaning to life projects, and complementing services and care with opportunities for leisure and well-being.

In this sense, Ballesol professionals share some of the activities and initiatives that can be done at the center. Among them, painting and reading, which help improve self-esteem, social relationships and interest in an active life. For this reason, in this residence they propose that workshops related to some art be held every week.

In response to the demand for programs that promote the talent and abilities of residents, Ballesol Altorreal has launched activities to bring creation and instrumental language closer to the life history of these older people, their memories and desires.

The residence located in Molina de Segura has 3,000 m2 of green spaces for workshops.

Added to this is a series of purposeful activities that highlight the importance of collective action, new opportunities and experiences. In this sense, by having 3,000 square meters of natural garden, they are launching everything from horticulture workshops to intergenerational gardens, with the support of collaborating entities.

Ballesol also offers projects to enrich knowledge, current concerns and constant learning, through exclusive programs in which to make visible the experience accumulated throughout your life.

With these initiatives and life projects included in their residences, and especially in Ballesol Murcia, they have managed to improve the expectations of families and, most importantly, have created an integrated model of health and well-being in which it is so important « how we care and where we do it.